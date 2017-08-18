Jack Wills names Burberry’s Claire Waugh, Chief Marketing Officer

The British apparel brand, Jack Wills has named Claire Waugh their new Chief Marketing Officer amid a “very exciting year” for the brand, said founder Peter Williams in an interview with Retail Gazette.

Claire Waugh, who was previously global marketing director for menswear, leather and soft categories at Burberry will commence the newly created role in September.

“I absolutely believe that Claire has the vision, talent and drive to help market the brand around the globe effectively to our many different customers and in a way which fits the very unique brand DNA of Jack Wills,” Williams continued.

With plans to recruit more senior management later this year, the brand is looking to further revive the Jack Wills name. “The calibre of talent which we are attracting at Jack Wills is evidence of the revival of the brand over the past two years and the pace of momentum across the business,” Williams concluded.

Jack Wills are now back to making profits of 730,000 pounds in the year to January after a reported loss of 13.8 million pounds in 2016.