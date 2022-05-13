JD Sports appoints new non-exec director

Sportswear retailer JD Sports has announced the appointment of Suzi Williams as its new non-executive director, effective May 16.

Williams comes to the firm with 30 years of experience in running consumer brands and businesses, including the likes of Procter and Gamble and the BBC.

She is currently a non-executive director at Telecom Plus Plc and Zegona Communications Plc, where she chairs both the nominations and remuneration committees.

Next to her non-executive roles, Williams has also served on charity and government boards, including The Great Campaign for The Cabinet Office which promotes UK business overseas.

“I am pleased to welcome Suzi to the JD Board of Directors,” said the company’s executive chairman, Peter Cowgill, in a release. “Suzi brings a significant amount of consumer marketing and management experience to the group. It is intended that, in due course, Suzi will take up the role of remuneration committee chair.”

Cowgill continued: “The appointment of Suzi is a further indication of the progress that is being made to strengthen the board with the appointment of new members with extensive skills, experience and expertise, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”