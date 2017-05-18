JD Sports given the green light for acquisition of Go Outdoors

London - Sportswear and outdoor retailer JD Sports Fashion has been given unconditional approval from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its acquisition of Go Outdoors for 112.3 million pounds.

The announcement comes more than half a year after news of the acquisition first broke, as the CMA launched an investigation in December into the deal over concerns it would diminish offering in the UK.

JD Sports Fashion latest acquisition sees the group complement its existing offering in the outdoor market, as Go Outdoor is a nationwide omnichannel retailer. Based in Sheffield, Go Outdoors was founded by Paul Caplan and John Graham in 1998.

Growing from a single store Go Outdoors now counts 58 stores across the UK which wide range of outdoor wear including bicycles, tents and waterproof clothing. "I am pleased with the outcome of the CMA's investigation and delighted to welcome Go Outdoors to the JD Group," commented Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Group.

"Go Outdoors will make an excellent addition to the existing JD Outdoor business and I am confident that it will build upon Blacks', Millets' and Tiso's recent success on the high street and strengthen our consumer proposition within the Outdoor sector."