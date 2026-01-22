Joanie announces closure due to “adverse trading conditions”

British clothing brand Joanie, known for its vintage-inspired apparel and footwear for women, has announced its closure on social media and has stopped taking online orders.

In a statement, Joanie said: “We created Joanie over many years of hard work, and have been a proudly independent brand and business for over 9 years. We’ve enjoyed many successful, fun moments along the way, but in recent years, we have met with so many challenges, too many outside of our control.

“Brexit, Covid, economic uncertainty, and most recently barriers to international growth in the form of new tariffs and conflicts, each have each taken their toll. We’ve tried our very best to respond to the adverse trading conditions we’ve faced and find the strength and means to keep going, but unfortunately, there is no more.”

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

Headquartered in North Yorkshire, the B Corp-certified brand championed slow, responsible fashion, utilising lower-impact materials, such as organic cotton and Livaeco or Lenzing Ecovero viscose fibres in many of their garments.

The label has also engaged in many high-profile collaborations with celebrities, designers, and brands, including with Hollywood actress Christina Hendricks, author and broadcaster Dawn O’Porter, as well as with textile designer Celia Birtwell, British heritage brand Laura Ashley, and Community Clothing, founded by Patrick Grant.

There were also collaborations with the Natural History Museum inspired by vintage gift shop souvenirs, a retro range tapping into British television nostalgia with ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’ with tongue-in-cheek slogans and motifs like "Roys Rolls" and "Newton and Ridley Bitter," as well as a colourful collections, drawing on the trend of "dopamine dressing" with influencer Zeena Shah.

Zeena x Joanie summer dress edit Credits: Joanie

Joanie thanks fans, suppliers and partners as it ceases trading operations

Joanie added: “To the good ship Joanie, and all who’s sailed in her, everyone who’s given us a leg up, helped, listened, advised, freelanced, lugged stuff, bought stuff, made stuff, and supported our little business idea along the way, we’d like to say a huge thank you.

“To our talented, hard-working team who helped create this lovely, responsible brand, we say well done, it’s been a privilege to do things our way, with pride and resilience. We wish to thank all the skilled freelancers, suppliers, and partners who have helped us make, promote, and sell our collections. We are so sorry that the situation has forced us to end our fantastic work together.

“We are hugely grateful to our loyal Joanie Gals around the world who have bought clothes and, in many cases, filled whole wardrobes with our label. We have been so proud to dress you, to help you look and feel like the best version of you.”

Christina Hendricks x Joanie collection Credits: Joanie

Loyal customers have been leaving messages on the brand’s website via review platform Trustpilot, expressing their shock and sadness over the closure.

One customer, Natalie, said: “Truly shocked and gutted this wonderful brand has decided to close doors. I only discovered this company over a year ago, and I have purchased many clothes from them as I have been obsessed ever since my first purchase.

“In a world full of fast fashion and bland, poor-quality clothes, Joanie gave me the confidence and inspiration to dress a little more quirky. There will never be a brand like it.”

Joanie has appointed FRP Advisory to navigate the closure of the brand.