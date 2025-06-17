Joanie unveils collaboration with Zeena Shah

British fashion brand Joanie Clothing has launched a new “dopamine dressing edit” in collaboration with influencer, art director, stylist and TV presenter Zeena Shah.

The ‘Zeena x Joanie’ capsule collection features nine dresses that reflect Shah’s signature eclectic and colourful style and have been designed with “dopamine dressing in mind,” featuring bold, vintage-inspired prints and mood-boosting colours, such as painterly florals, abstract graphic patterns, and statement silhouettes.

Credits: Joanie

Highlights include Joanie’s bestselling oversized puff-sleeve midi ‘Priya’ dress in a brand new pink heart marble print, in a nod to Shah’s crafting book ‘Marbling,’ and Joanie’s popular square neck summer dress ‘Georgia’ in two new vintage-inspired floral prints.

Joanie’s ‘Jessie’ statement midi dress with puff sleeves and a tie neckline has also been refreshed in two new prints, a persimmon orange 1970s-inspired geometric print and an abstract pomodoro print with illustrated motifs, including tomatoes, leopards, and suns, on a graphic grid background.

Credits: Joanie

Commenting on the collaboration, Shah said in a statement: “I am so excited to be collaborating with Joanie to share my love of colour, print and dressing for joy! There’s something for everyone in the collection - as a new mama, I wanted to curate an edit of really versatile styles as well as all of my favourites, and I want you to be able to wear these dresses over and over again, styling them up or down for different occasions.

“It’s my idea of print heaven, and I’m especially excited about our pink heart marbled dress. The Joanie Team have been such a dream to work with - it’s been a very 'pinch me' project! I just can’t wait to see everyone wearing the pieces now.”

Credits: Joanie

The collection is available in UK sizes 8 to 26 to be as inclusive as possible, and all nine dresses have been made using environmentally conscious fibres, including organic cotton, responsibly sourced cotton, and Livaeco Modal.

Lucy Gledhill, founder of Joanie, added: “Who better to curate a mini collection of gloriously colourful, joyous dresses than ‘The Darling’ of dopamine dressing herself, Zeena Shah? Zeena uses rich colours and vibrant prints to express her identity in such a brilliant way, and in the nine dresses she’s picked for her edit, she shines in glorious technicolour.

“Zeena surrounds herself with beautiful things that make her feel happy, and dressing that way can brighten your day, too. Style with a smile - what more do you need?” The Zeena x Joanie edit is available exclusively online at joanieclothing.com.

Credits: Joanie

Credits: Joanie