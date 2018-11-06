John Lewis: Colder weather boosts weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending November 3, 2018, the company said in a statement, were up 1.4 percent on the same week last year. The company added that fashion sales were up 7.6 percent, noticeably benefitting from the colder weather, which boosted sales of all fashion categories.

Womenswear and menswear sales during the week under review were up 15.4 percent and 9.6 percent respectively, while with parents shopping with children during half-term increased sales and total sales of childrenswear, nursery and haberdashery were up 3.1 percent.

Overall home sales were up 0.8 percent with sales of furniture and flooring sales up 3 percent on the same week as last year. Cookshop sales rose by 9 percent, while electrical and home technology sales were down 3.8 percent.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis & Partners