John Lewis posts 3 percent drop in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending June 17, 2017 were 78.1million pounds (99 million dollars), down 1.4 percent compared to last year. Fashion sales were down 3 percent compared to the same week last year, which the company said was due to the impact of different timings of a competitor price match promotion.

Beauty sales were however strong and rose 7.9 percent, while warm weather clothing sales saw a 17 percent increase. Though Home sales were down 5.2 percent, John Lewis said, the warm weather drove a 55 percent increase in outdoor living sales compared to last year.

Electrical and Home Technology sales were up 5.4 percent boosted by the release of new products from Apple. In addition, warm weather drove fan sales up by 1000 percent compared to last year.

Picture:John Lewis website