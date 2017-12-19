John Lewis posts sales rise in cashmere and own-brand sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending December 16, 2017 were 171.4 million pounds (229 million dollars), down 0.6 percent on the same week last year as the company said, adverse weather and heavy snow across the country saw fewer people head outside to shop - impacting all categories. However, the company said that the trade picked up towards the end of the week.

While fashion sales were down 1 percent on last year, the company’s in-house brand sales rose 7.6 percent and sales of cashmere were up 31 percent. Men's knitwear also received positive response during the week.

Home sales were down 2.2 percent on last year but, but sales picked up as the week progressed particularly in Christmas and gift food. The cold weather continued to drive sales in bedding and heating which were up 7.6 percent and 281 percent respectively. Electricals and home technology sales were up 1.5 percent, driven by sales in smart home.

Picture:John Lewis website