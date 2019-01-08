John Lewis reports 20.4 percent jump in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis & Partners, the company said in a statement, were up 11.2 percent for the week ending January 5, 2019, on last year, in what was the first full week of clearance. The company added that fashion sales were up 20.4 percent for the week under review.

While menswear witnessed the biggest increase on last year with sales up 34.3 percent, womenswear and women’s accessories were also up 19.7 percent and 24.3 percent respectively.

Home sales were up 1.7 percent and gifts, cook and dine continued to perform well with sales up 11.3 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were up 11.7 percent, while sales of communications technology products were up 35.2 percent and television sales were up 14 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website