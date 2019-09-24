John Lewis reports steep decline in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, for the week ending September 21, 2019, were down 12.4 percent on the same week last year due to warmer weather impacting sales of new season products. Fashion sales were also down 12.3 percent.

Sales of beauty were, however, up 0.7 percent as the company price matched a competitor’s promotion. Electrical and home technology sales were down 11.4 percent.

Home sales declined 13.4 percent but the company’s own brand House range continued to perform well as customers enjoyed shopping for Off to University items.

Picture:John Lewis media gallery