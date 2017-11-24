John Lewis’s Black Friday deals gain momentum

John Lewis has said that customers were quick to respond to Black Friday deals from the company, with the busiest shopping hour online between 7am and 8am with an average of 495 units ordered per minute.

The company saw usage of the John Lewis app to snap up Black Friday deals going up 36.8 percent from last year. The use of mobiles was also up 9 percent on last year.

John Lewis operates 49 John Lewis shops across the UK including 35 department stores, 12 John Lewis at home and shops at St Pancras International and Heathrow Terminal 2 as well as online platform Johnlewis.com.

