John Lewis weekly clothing sales up 3.6 percent

John Lewis reported total sales of 114.5million pounds, up 0.3 percent for the week ended November 18, 2017. The company said, fashion sales for the week declined 3.8 percent due to changes in annual competitor promotions, which particularly impacted sales of beauty products, while clothing sales rose 3.6 percent due to the colder weather which helped increase cashmere sales by 8 percent year on year.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 7.8 percent with customers taking advantage of early Black Friday deals. While mobile sales increased as customers purchased the new iPhone X, home sales were down 1.4 percent.

Sales of tree decorations, John Lewis said, were up 8 percent and the company saw a second strong week of sales of 'Moz The Monster' products linked to the company’s Christmas advert.

