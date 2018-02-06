John Lewis weekly fashion sale up 2.3 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending February 4, 2018, were down 0.2 percent on the same period last year. However, fashion sales were up 2.3 percent largely due to beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales, which were up 9.5 percent. The company said, the launch of our spring campaign ‘Only Here’ boosted sales of contemporary lifestyle brand Kin across womenswear, accessories and menswear with Kin womenswear sales up 53 percent on last year.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 4.1 percent driven by strong sales of electrical items with demand for TVs and smart speakers. Sales of televisions were up 26percent compared to last year, while home sales were down 6.9 percent on the same week last year. However, sales of bedlinen were up on last year and Cookshop performed well, with strong sales of re-usable coffee cups and water bottles.

Picture:John Lewis media centre