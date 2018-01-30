John Lewis weekly fashion sales down 0.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ended January 27, 2018, were 75.9 million pounds (107 million dollars), up 4.7 percent on the same week last year. Fashion sales were down 0.4 percent, while womenswear sales remained strong at 9.9 percent.

The company said, electrical and home technology sales were up 11.9 percent driven by sales of large electrical items, TVs and smartphones and sales of large electrical items were up 12 percent and sales of communications technology products were up 11.7 percent.

Home sales for the week were up 2.9 percent and furniture and flooring sales were up 7.3 percent on last year.

Picture:John Lewis website