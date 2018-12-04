John Lewis: Weekly fashion sales down 1.8 percent

John Lewis & Partners said in a statement that total sales for the week ending November 29, were down 5.9 percent on the same period last year following a strong Black Friday week. The company added that fashion sales were down 1.8 percent, with cold weather categories affected by the mild weather.

Beauty, wellbeing & leisure sales were up 1.5 percent and some of the company-owned womenswear brands performed well driven by customers shopping partywear, with sales of And/Or up 144 percent and sales of Kin up 48 percent.

Home sales for the week, were down 8.8 percent but sales of Christmas decorations were up 9.2 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were down 7.7 percent and personal care sales rose 38 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website