John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 0.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending April 22, 2017 were 74.9 million pounds (95 million dollars), up 1.6 percent, with sales, the company said, still impacted by the fall of Easter this year compared to last. The majority of John Lewis shops were shut on Easter Sunday, during the last week’s trading period. Fashion sales were down 0.4 percent.

John Lewis however said that women’s casualwear continued to see sales rise and swimwear and nightwear also enjoyed sales growth this week and were up by 16.9 percent. Children’s wear sales were driven by positive response to children’s shoes, that witnessed a 31.5 percent growth, as kids head back to school after the Easter break.

Sales in Home were down 5 percent, while gift food and seasonal remained strong with 7.1 percent sales rise due to continued Easter sales, and stationery saw a 5.2 percent growth. EHT had a strong week of trading, up 11.7%, largely driven by compelling promotions over the Easter period. Vision, including TVs, reported sales increase of 14.3 percent, and audio and connected home also saw a healthy uplift of 7.4 percent. Elsewhere within EHT, mobile and photograhy saw sales rise by a huge 57.9 percent as the company said, new launches helped drive sales.

Picture:John Lewis website