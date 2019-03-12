John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 10.1 percent

John Lewis said in a statement that total sales for the week to March 9, 2019, were down 8.8 percent on the same week last year, impacted by the later fall of Mother’s Day and Easter this year. The company added that fashion sales were down 10.1 percent.

However, sales of warm weather clothing were up 9 percent and menswear sales grew 3.3 percent due to new brand launches in this category. Home sales were down 10.7 percent, while Outdoor Living sales rose 8 percent due to the warmer weather.

Electrical and Home Technology sales were down 6.3 percent. Last week, the company launched its own brand personal care range, which includes hair dryers, hair straighteners and men’s grooming products such as clippers.

Picture:John Lewis website