John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending June 22, 2019, were down 2.4 percent on the same week last year. The company said in a statement that the first week of ‘Clearance’ started well but sales slowed at the weekend due to the warmer weather. Fashion sales during the week under review were down 0.1 percent, while womenswear sales rose 4.5 percent and menswear sales were up 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company added that it also saw strong demand for nursery products which were up 5.8 percent. Home sales were down 3.9 percent but outdoor furniture was up 13 percent. John Lewis said, 'Clearance' also drove good sales of beds and bedding which were up 22 percent and 6 percent respectively.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 4.4 percent., while communications technology sales increased 2.8 percent on the same period last year.

Picture:John Lewis website