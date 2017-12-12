John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 0.5 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending December 9, 2017 were 151.9 million pounds (203 million dollars), up 0.1 percent on the same week last year. Fashion sales for the week were up 0.5 percent. Beauty, wellbeing and leisure, the company said performed well in the run up to Christmas, up 3.6 percent, with beauty sales in particular up 7.8 percent. John Lewis added that customers also reacted to the changing weather with cold weather gear up 5 percent on last year and a new record for cashmere in womenswear, up 24 percent.

The company said, electricals and home technology was up 1.4 percent on last year and mobile had a strong week, with sales up 47 percent on last year, as the iPhone 10 continues to perform well. With the onset of cold and wet weather, heating products were up 23 percent and coffee machines were also in demand, up 40 percent on this week last year.

Home sales were however down 1.4 percent on last year, however Cookshop saw sales increase 9 percent due to promotions and filled bed linen continued to perform well, with 13.5 tog duvets sales up 9.2 percent.

