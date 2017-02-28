Jones Bootmaker headed for the selling block

London - One of the oldest footwear brands on the British high street is up for sale: Jones Bootmaker. The footwear chain has been put up on the chopping block by its current owner, turnaround firm Alteri Investors, raising concerns for the future of its 110 retail locations and thousands of workers.

The move comes over a year after the footwear chain was acquired by Alteri Investors, together with Brantano UK in a 12 million pound deal. However, last January Brantano UK went through a pre-packaged administration which resulted in Alteri saving some 1,400 jobs and 140 retail locations, including 81 stand alone stores and 59 concession stands.

Alteri Investors is said to have hired advisers ay KPMG to explore all options for future of the 160 year old footwear retailer, which includes the a potential or administration reported The Telegraph. Although Alteri specialises in turnarounds and recently invested in expanding Jones Bootmaker product ranges and website, it seems as if the firm is still keen to find a new investor for the footwear retailer.

Photo: By Martin Pettitt, via Flickr