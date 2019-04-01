Kering opens Milan headquarters

French luxury group Kering has opened its new headquarters in Milan, a 11,000 square meter space located not far from the Gucci Hub, its star business.

The nine storey tower will cement the company’s presence in Italy, as parent to Italian luxury houses including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Brioni and jeweller Pommelato. The new headquarters will house the group’s 150 employees and departments in a single location, from finance to communication, HR, IT and legal. Kering’s main headquarters are in Paris, with further offices in New York, Hong Kong, Florence, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

"The strong symbolic significance of the new Milanese headquarters aims to consolidate the Kering global group identity that, with deep roots in Italy, has a strong sense of respect for the heritage, savoir faire and managerial culture of Made in Italy. In the last 20 years, Italy has played a fundamental role in the group and we intend to increase investments, attracting and retaining the best talent,” said Jean-François Palus, managing director of Kering in a statement.

By the end of the year the Milanese building will obtain certification offering work surroundings promoting a better quality of life. The building provides green spaces that require lower water consumption, maintained by an irrigation system that uses rain sensors and monitors the degree of soil moisture. The building also houses a canteen and a cafeteria open to employees and the public, with a panoramic terrace on the ninth floor and a 75 square meter glazed area for multi-purpose activities.