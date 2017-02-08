Key Numbers: How much money New York Fashion Week makes

London - With the official kick off of New York Fashion Week AW17 a few days away, the event signals the start of the international fashion week calendar. However, in an industry currently going through a stage of disruption, FashionUnited asks how much money this bi-annual fashion showcase generates, and how much money the city itself generates from hosting such an extravagant event? Is the Big Apple still the holy grail of Fashion Week? Or has another of the international fashion week taken over?

Key Figures for New York Fashion Week AW17: Unique visitors: 150,000

Total Income: 598 million dollars (561 million euros)

City Income: 68 million dollars (63.8 million euros)

Business Income: 530 million dollars (497.7 million euros)

Venue Income: 199 million dollars (186.9 million euros)

Restaurant Income: 148 million dollars (139 million euros)

Retail Income: 119 million dollars (111.7 million euros)

Accommodation Income: 132 million dollars (123.9 million euros)

Average Visitor Spend: 2660 dollars (2498.2 euros)

According to FashionUnited's calculations, New York Fashion Week is still in the lead, generating the most incomer per city, as well as the highest total income of all the international fashion weeks.

Interested in reading more on how much money New York Fashion Week makes? Then click here to read more.

Photo: Marchesa, September 2016, NYFW Facebook