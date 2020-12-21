Kick-start your career in a global fashion company as an international business trainee

BESTSELLER’s International Business Trainee (IBT) programme offers ambitious graduates from all over the world the chance to learn how to navigate an international fashion company within Buying, Design, Retail Management, Sales Management, IT, E-Commerce, Finance, Logistics or Digital Learning and obtain first-hand insights into BESTSELLER’s business and culture.

During our two-year programme, you will spend time in Denmark and – potentially - across the globe, while meeting new people from far and wide. The IBT Programme consists of real-life working experience, combined with four school periods.

Marta is one of our IBTs within the field of design. Here is what she says about the programme: “The International Business Trainee programme is an amazing opportunity to gain experience and get the chance to learn about the different business areas of one of the biggest fashion companies. For me, the highlight in regard to design is the interaction with all the departments. You will acquire the knowledge to understand the role of each department in the value chain and how to collaborate with them. Of course, you will also learn everything about the design process, from the beginning to the end and how to combine creativity with a business mindset in a fast-paced environment.”

The IBT Programme will also provide you plenty of opportunity to put your previous experience from internships, full-time or voluntary jobs centre stage. In 2018, Rebecca moved from Germany to Denmark to become an IBT within sales. She graduated this summer, now she works as a Sales Representative at VERO MODA and is talking about her learning curve:

"The International Business Trainee Programme gave me an all-round overview of the whole organisation. I got deep insights into all different parts of the business, and, through specific leadership training, I improved my communication skills and learned the importance of teamwork. I had already worked with sales for 4 years, but the IBT programme has drastically improved my sales knowledge and skills. I will never forget my amazing team and fellow IBTs! We were learning so much from each other, due to our different cultures, character traits and fields of interest”.

We are open for applications! You can learn more about BESTSELLER’s International Business Trainee Programme here or check out the specialist fields here . The application window will close on the January 12, 2021.

Follow us BESTSELLER on LinkedIn or BESTSELLER Careers on Facebook for any news regarding the IBT programme or general updates on what working at BESTSELLER is like.