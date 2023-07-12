Kim Kardashian reportedly in talks to buy back beauty stake from Coty

Kim Kardashian is reportedly in discussions to repurchase the minority stake in her beauty company that she had previously sold to beauty and fragrance retailer Coty. As was reported by the Wall Street Journal, the exact sale price has yet to be determined, with the possibility remaining that the talks may not result in a final deal for the stake in SKKN by Kim.

Coty acquired its 20 percent stake in 2020 at a time when the company, including its fragrance and makeup arm, was valued at 1 billion dollars. The skincare brand has since expanded, with its core product selling Ms Kardashian’s highly publicised nine-step beauty regime.

Under the brand SKKN, Kim Kardashian offers a range of skincare products and home accessories, packaged in the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.

Last year Ms Kardashian paused her perfume business, in which Coty also holds a 20 percent stake. The company is now expected to consolidate all her beauty products under one brand, unifying the name and experience.

In a social media post last year it was announced that KKW Fragrance would “cease operations on 1 May and return with a new name and website.” The move aims to simplify the purchasing process for customers, who have previously struggled with the fragmented nature of Kardashian's beauty, fragrance, and skincare offerings, which were spread across different platforms. Bringing all products under a single umbrella brand is likely to provide a more streamlined and coherent experience.