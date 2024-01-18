Kim Kardashian to relaunch make-up offering

Kim Kardashian is set to reenter the make-up category with the impending launch of a new line of lip colours, liners and eyeshadows under the Skkn brand umbrella.

Dubbed ‘Skkn by Kim Makeup’, the new selection of products are scheduled to drop January 26, for which a waitlist has been made available for customers already hoping to get their hands on the set.

Among the products will be the Soft Matte Lip Color – comprising 10 matte lipsticks – as well as 15 Lip Liner pencils and a Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette with 12 coloured shadows.

To announce the launch, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur, who is also CEO of the Skkn brand, took to Instagram with a statement reading: “I’ve recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine.

“In developing Skkn BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating, and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear.”

The introduction of make-up builds on Skkn’s already wide range of products in the skincare category.

The label was initially launched in 2022, and served as an extension of Kardashian’s escalating business ventures, the most notable of which is Skims, a shapewear and lingerie brand that has also been on an expansion of its own in recent months – namely in the realm of physical retail.