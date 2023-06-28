Skims to open permanent retail stores

Shapewear brand Skims, co-founded by celebrity entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, is set to pursue an ambitious retail expansion strategy with the planned opening of its first permanent stores in 2024. According to Bloomberg, the company aims to inaugurate its flagship store in Los Angeles during the first half of the year, followed by a subsequent location in New York. The LA store, covering an expansive 5,000 square feet, will be strategically positioned on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood—a highly sought-after shopping destination renowned for its vibrant retail scene.

Having initially operated as a direct-to-consumer business since its establishment in 2019, Skims has gradually ventured into the realm of physical retail through successful collaborations with renowned department stores such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States, as well as Selfridges in the United Kingdom. Last year, the Los Angeles-based company achieved an impressive 500 million dollars in sales, fueling speculation about a potential future initial public offering (IPO).

Jens Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Skims, envisions a future where the brand's stores will be found worldwide, akin to the widespread presence of established industry giants like Apple or Nike, as reported by Bloomberg. This strategic foray into brick-and-mortar retail marks the natural progression for Skims as it seeks to solidify its physical presence and capitalise on its escalating popularity within the fashion industry. With its upcoming permanent stores and continued growth trajectory, Skims is poised to attract a broader global customer base.