Klarna announces partnership with Global-e

Klarna, a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, and Global-e, a cross-border e-commerce platform, as announced an expanded partnership to offer flexible payment options to consumers across the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Australia. Klarna’s payment solutions will now be available to all merchants selling internationally via Global-e’s cross-border e-commerce platform.

In a statement, Luke Griffiths, chief commercial officer at Klarna, said, “We’re seeing consumers globally demanding more choice and flexibility when shopping online and our payment options are proven to provide that flexibility and assist merchants in driving customer acquisition and conversion. Our continued partnership with Global-e enables international retailers to offer their customers across the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Australia alternative payment solutions while providing them with greater payment flexibility.”

In a statement, Shahar Tamari, co-founder, and COO at Global-e, said, “Klarna’s buy-now, pay-later solutions are proving popular as online shoppers seek additional flexibility and the convenience to pay in whatever way suits their needs. Our partnership with Klarna further fuels our commitment to enable merchants to seamlessly expand their brand globally by offering customers worldwide a top-notch localized experience from the moment they start engaging with retailers’ online channels right up to checkout.”

Global-e’s end-to-end, localized cross-border e-commerce platform allows merchants to tailor the online shopping experience to the preferences and behaviors of shoppers in different markets to enhance and accelerate online sales and conversions. This includes local pricing in more than 100 currencies, local messaging, and a seamless checkout experience supported in over 25 languages. The Global-e platform also offers multiple shipping options at attractive rates, including various value propositions such as free shipping over a specified threshold, a transparent and easy returns process, including pre-paid and local returns and calculation of local import duties and taxes for a guaranteed landed cost with the option of prepayment at checkout.

This expansion follows the success of the Global-e and Klarna partnership launched in 2017 across the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria. Global-e’s international merchants range from everyday fashion retailers to ultra-high-end brands, including Marks & Spencer, Forever21, Reformation, La Perla, Harvey Nichols, Hugo Boss, Skims, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Never Fully Dressed, Vincero Watches, and Etam.