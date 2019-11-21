L Brands' Q3 net loss widens

L Brands, Inc. reported a loss per share of 91 cents for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019, compared to 16 cents for the same quarter last year. The company’s third quarter operating loss was 151.2 million dollars compared to operating income of 54.4 million dollars, and net loss was 252 million dollars compared to 42.8 million dollars last year.

The company added that excluding certain pre-tax and other charges, adjusted third quarter earnings per share were 2 cents compared to 16 cents last year, adjusted operating income was 96.3 million dollars compared to 155.6 million dollars and adjusted net income was 5.7 million dollars compared to 45 million dollars last year.

The company reported net sales of 2.677 billion dollars for the quarter under review compared to 2.775 billion dollars for the same quarter in 2018, while comparable sales decreased 2 percent for the quarter.

The company stated in a statement that it expects 2019 fourth quarter earnings per share to be about 2 dollars, which would result in full-year adjusted earnings per share of about 2.40 dollars, compared to its previous full-year guidance range of 2.30 dollars to 2.60 dollars.

Picture:L Brand resources