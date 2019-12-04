Launchmetrics acquires fashion content creator IMAXtree

Launchmetrics, the marketing platform and data analytics solution for the fashion, luxury and beauty industries, has acquired visual content creator IMAXtree.

This marks the company’s first acquisition since its 50 million dollar fundraising in September 2018 as part of its strategy to build the most comprehensive, vertical data asset in the industry.

According to Launchmetrics research, 60 percent of marketing budgets are being allocated to content creation, distribution, and promotion. Launchmetrics and IMAXtree aim to launch the go-to solution designed to measure the performance of digital assets, from conception to amplification and to provide key data insights to help brands understand the best content strategies.

“At Launchmetrics, we are empowering companies to build the right content and experiences so they can increase their brand momentum and improve performance,” announced Michael Jais, CEO. “IMAXtree will enhance our Brand Performance Cloud to provide unique assets, tools, and high-touch professional services to our clients,” he continues.

“For over 20 years, IMAXtree has been the leading content creator and distributor in the Fashion & Beauty industries,” states IMAXtree’s CEO, Andrea Oreni. “Now — in the digital era — more than ever, content is a key element in reaching modern consumers and with creative content driving 5 times more value than e-commerce content, having the right assets is even more important. Today, IMAXtree covers 25 fashion weeks worldwide and has a digital asset library of over 4M photos & 4,000 videos as well as a client list of over 2,000 publishers.”

