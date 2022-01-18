Le New Black and Zedonk: a winning duo for Christopher Kane

On a highly competitive market, fashion brands face a complex value chain and multiple challenges. During B2B sales campaigns, your team needs to focus their energy on prospecting, appointments and sales supervision, not on typing, correcting or editing. While every brand has a different way of organising its data, it usually involves manual or automated data entry for updates and editing of prices, product information, customer data, orders etc.

An integrated ecosystem for a healthy and profitable wholesale business

The implementation of a "connector" between your ERP ("Enterprise Resource Planning") and your B2B platform removes the need for manual data entry from your sales process: you will benefit from instantaneous data updates. A connector technologically integrates the data flows between your ERP software and your B2B platform. The automated, bi-directional integration of your data allows you to focus on exceeding your business goals.

An example? The Zedonk + Le New Black connector at Christopher Kane

Launched in 2006, Christopher Kane is the eponymous brand of the Scottish designer. It is distributed in selective international boutiques such as MyTheresa, Net-à-Porter and Farfetch. The team needs to be very reactive during tight sales campaigns at fashion weeks.

To manage its product development and production, the brand has chosen Zedonk ERP, the UK market leader since 2007. Prior to sales, the Christopher Kane team enters its customer data, prices and products for its collection into Zedonk. The sales team then switches to Le New Black, the French B2B sales management platform, pioneer in digital wholesale since 2009. The brand works on its prospecting on its digital showroom, enters orders on iPad or online, all with the suite of digital tools provided by Le New Black. Industry-standard paperwork can then be created for their customers, order confirmations, delivery notes, proforma deposit and commercial invoices. Similarly, inventory is registered on Zedonk and orders can be taken from stock on Le New Black. The ERP and the B2B platform are complementary.

A simple tool and a powerful sales team

For automatic data updates in both systems, a Zedonk + Le New Black connector has been set up. Each system generates .CSV files from its data and transfers them to the other system via FTP (File Transfer Protocol):

From Zedonk to Le New Black: customer data, prices, products, stocks.

From Le New Black to Zedonk: orders.

The brand thus benefits from all the advantages of its ERP and B2B platform and up-to-date software data for its entire sales network. To learn more about Christopher Kane's organisation and experience with the Zedonk + Le New Black connector, attend the "Best Practices: From Collection Development to B2B Sales” webinar on 08.02.2022. Register here.