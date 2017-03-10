Leading names join the European Clothing Plan as special advisors

London - Eight leading sustainability experts have joined the European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP) , the first EU-Life funded project launched by WRAP as special advisors. These leading specialists have joined a dedicated ECAP advisory group which is set to work with the fashion sector across the European Union.

The eight members represent a wide variety of disciplines, ranging from academia and design to manufacturing and recycling, who, together with interest groups within participating EU members states, are set to lend their knowledge and expertise to the programme. The ECAP advisory group will offer guidance to partner organisations who are responsible for delivering several action areas related to the European apparel sector. They will also act as ambassadors for ECAP and help create new partnerships with stakeholders and businesses within participating countries.

The members of the new ECAP advisory group are as followed: Alan Wheeler, General Delegate within the Textiles Division of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR); Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, Vice President Europe Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC); Jef Wintermans, Coordinator Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textile at the Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER); Juergen Janssen, Programme Manager at GIZ (Partnership for Sustainable Textiles); Laila Petrie, Manager for Global Partnerships at WWF International; Mauro Scalia, Head of Sustainable Businesses, Euratex; Professor Rebecca Earley, Research Centre Director and lead academic at University of the Arts London; and Sigrid Barnekow, Programme Director Mistra Future Fashion.

"We are delighted to be working with such an experienced and influential group of advisors," said Leigh Mapledoram, Head of Programme at WRAP which oversees ECAP in a statement. “We held our first group meeting recently, and it’s obvious that the Advisor’s involvement will be invaluable in expanding ECAP’s reach and that their energy and support will help towards ECAP achieving its ambitious goal of making European clothing more sustainable – from point of production to end of life.”

Photo: Pixelbay