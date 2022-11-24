Lenzing helps brands establish trustworthy sustainability credentials through its E-Branding Service

As the importance of enhancing transparency and traceability throughout the fashion industry continues to grow, leading fiber manufacturer Lenzing takes things one step further through its E-Branding Service platform. Developed in 2018 as part of Lenzing’s four-pillar approach to creating a more sustainable textile industry, Lenzing has now introduced new features to its one-stop solution platform. Providing customers with greater convenience and an improved user experience, the new features include Artwork Approval, Fiber Blending Quick Check Tool, Onboarding Tool, E-Branding Masterclass, and E-Branding Helpdesk.

Complementing existing services, such as fabric certification, application for product licenses, and branding materials, E-Branding Service is the first digital platform exclusively designed to offer Lenzing brand partners easy and clear access to Lenzing’s product brand assets. Complimentary to all Lenzing customers, the E-Branding Service platform helps Lenzing’s customers make the invisible visible by giving them the assets and tools to promote the sustainability claims and benefits of their final products. By accessing Lenzing’s branded logos and icons for ingredient brands such as TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, or LENZING™ ECOVERO™, both the brand partner and the end consumer can rest assured that the product they are purchasing contains genuine Lenzing fibers derived from a sustainable source. But how does it work?

Image: Lenzing

How Lenzing’s E-Branding Service can enhance your brand

Fabric certification is one of the main components of the E-Branding Service platform, which requires testing of the fabrics to ensure fiber authenticity. This service, enabled by the company’s Fiber Identification technology, provides brand partners supply chain transparency, protection against counterfeiting and evidence to support their sustainability claims and marketing efforts.

As an access point for branding materials of Lenzing’s portfolio of fiber brands, such as brand logos, swing tags or even digital hang tags for ecommerce, the E-Branding Service platform presents an opportunity for further co-branding activities and joint marketing campaigns. With fabric certification fully assuring brand partners that authentic Lenzing fibers are used in the products, they can therefore communicate their sustainability credentials with full confidence and stay clear of any potential greenwashing pitfalls. At the same time, it allows end consumers to make conscious purchasing decisions that are supported by traceability.

New features offer greater efficiency and convenience across the E-Branding Service

Lenzing is continuously developing and updating the services offered on its E-Branding Service platform to serve its brand partners better. Multiple new features were launched recently on the platform to make it even easier for brand partners to communicate their sustainability commitment to consumers.

Addressing the need for co-branded marketing content to enhance descriptions of sustainability credentials in the finished product, the new “Artwork Approval” process provides a fast turnaround for artwork confirmations. Through a structured online collection of approved artworks, brand partners can access their artwork collection when needed and apply selected artwork for multiple license applications. The new Fiber Blending Quick Check Tool can be used to check if specific fabric blends are under Lenzing’s Certification Standards to ensure accurate labeling of product ingredients. In addition, the tool can also verify the correct Lenzing fiber brand for each fiber type, helping brand partners share accurate claims concerning the final product. Accessible to all visitors of the platform, this tool does not require registration.

To support the growing number of users on the platform, the new Onboarding Tool, E-Branding Master Class, and Helpdesk facilitate learning and knowledge sharing. The new E-Branding Service Onboarding Tool provides a step-by-step guide advising brand partners how to use each of the platform’s features. The E-Branding Masterclass assists users in expanding their knowledge through live webinars and recorded self-study learning modules covering certification and licensing of Lenzing’s brands. It is supplemented by the E-Branding Helpdesk service, which offers users support from a dedicated team of Helpdesk specialists.

“Since the introduction of the Lenzing E-Branding Service in 2018, our goal has been to drive the digitalization of value chain management for the textiles industry and enable widespread transparency across the value chain.” says Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing and Branding at Lenzing AG. “This one-stop digital portal helps us support the traceability and communication efforts of our customers and partners. The addition of the latest suite of E-Branding Service features will now ensure that our partners enjoy greater convenience when seeking to establish their sustainability credentials with Lenzing.”