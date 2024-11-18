LolaLiza provides FashionUnited with exclusive look at influencer strategy

What does it take to transform followers into a dedicated community? Belgian fashion brand LolaLiza has taken influencer marketing to new heights with its ambassador club, the LolaLiza Club. Designed to cultivate lasting, genuine relationships with influencers, the club enhances LolaLiza’s connection with its audience while supporting collaborations with retail and B2B partners.

FashionUnited was granted exclusive access to insights from Margot Vansteenkiste, LolaLiza’s Digital Communication Coordinator, along with influencers Isabelle Olivier (@isabelleolivier_) and Marine Eloy (@curvybluemarine). Together, they shed light on how this carefully curated ambassador program is transforming shopper behaviour, driving brand loyalty, and enhancing engagement both online and in-store.

The influence factor

Influencers are crucial in shaping consumer behaviour and fostering brand loyalty in today’s digital landscape. A study by online marketing platform The Drum reveals that nearly half of European consumers rely on influencer recommendations when making purchasing decisions, particularly younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials. The psychology of influence shows that people trust suggestions from relatable, authentic personalities over traditional ads, making influencers ideal brand advocates.

Unlike conventional campaigns, influencer marketing leverages social proof and familiarity, encouraging deeper engagement with brands they endorse. The effectiveness of this strategy hinges on relatability and trust; followers who see influencers as genuine are more likely to purchase the products they promote and remain loyal to associated brands. LolaLiza’s LolaLiza Club capitalises on these insights by consistently working with a select group of ambassadors who embody the brand’s values.

Credits: LolaLiza

Lasting connections through finding the perfect fit

LolaLiza launched the LolaLiza Club to build long-term connections with influencers, moving away from the transient nature of one-off collaborations. According to Vansteenkiste, this model allows the brand to nurture its ambassadors more effectively. “Our goal is to move beyond the surface and build connections that reflect our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility,” she says. By working closely with around 20 carefully selected influencers each year, the club focuses on cultivating meaningful relationships.

The selection process is rigorous, prioritising engagement, alignment with the brand’s values, and authenticity over follower counts. Vansteenkiste highlights that potential ambassadors are chosen based on qualities like engagement rate and personal style, rather than simply follower numbers. “We’re looking for influencers who have a personal style that resonates with our brand. Authenticity is key for us.” Personal calls are part of the vetting process, allowing LolaLiza to assess each candidate’s fit and passion for the brand, helping the club maintain its unique community feel.

Credits: LolaLiza

Shopper behaviour and boosting sales

The LolaLiza Club has also evolved over its four-year history, learning from early collaborations with platforms like Collabory and InfluO before shifting to an entirely in-house model. Today, LolaLiza manages its influencer relations through direct communications via email and WhatsApp, allowing for immediate updates, event invitations, and the launch of new collections. This approach creates a close-knit community, enhancing the ambassador experience and strengthening their role as brand advocates.

With more creative freedom, LolaLiza Club influencers now tailor content to their unique audiences, creating relatable posts that resonate authentically with their followers. For instance, promo codes shared by influencers allow followers to shop featured looks directly, boosting conversions and revealing a significant impact on new customer acquisition. The ambassadors’ authentic connection with followers fosters a more personal shopping experience, one that enhances brand loyalty and amplifies LolaLiza’s presence in key markets such as the Netherlands.

Perspectives: Testimonials from LolaLiza Club Members

Influencers like Olivier and Eloy bring unique styles and backgrounds to the ambassador program, crafting relatable content that resonates with followers’ varied style and sizing needs. For Olivier, the LolaLiza Club’s commitment to inclusivity and positivity aligns closely with her own mission of authenticity and openness on social media. She highlights the welcoming atmosphere of the club and the brand’s dedication to representing a wide range of body types. “Being a part of the LolaLiza Club allows me to connect with my audience on a deeper level. My followers often tell me they feel inspired to try LolaLiza because they see how it fits real women,” she says.

Influencer Isabelle Olivier (‘isabelleolivier_’). Credits: Isabelle Olivier

For Eloy, LolaLiza’s accessible sizing and body-positive messaging make her ambassadorship especially meaningful. “As a curvy woman, I know the struggle of finding clothing that fits and feels good. I’m proud to represent a brand that understands and embraces different body shapes,” she reflects. Eloy’s followers frequently express appreciation for her honest approach, gaining confidence in their purchases after seeing how the brand’s products fit on someone with a similar body type. “My followers love that LolaLiza offers true-to-size options; it’s refreshing to have a brand that feels inclusive and empowering.”

Influencer Marine Eloy (‘curvybluemarine’). Credits: Marine Eloy

Both women agree that LolaLiza’s inclusive approach has strengthened their connection with their audiences, who feel represented by a brand that acknowledges real women. This emphasis on diversity not only fosters a sense of community but also broadens the label’s appeal to a wider customer base, enhancing its relevance and approachability. For retail partners, this inclusive stance positions LolaLiza as a brand that champions accessibility and authenticity, aligning well with an increasingly diverse market.