LolaLiza's 'Wholesale 2.0': Redefining retail partnerships with an agile fashion model

LolaLiza is redefining fashion retail with its innovative sales strategy and agile business model. Embracing a flexible approach to fashion cycles, the Belgian fashion brand prepares its collections well in advance, allowing for seasonal adaptations and the opportunity to respond to customer expectations. By leveraging real-time data and client feedback, LolaLiza ensures its collections remain both relevant and compelling.

In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Joachim Rubin, CEO of LolaLiza, shares insights into the company's transformative 'Wholesale 2.0' model. This revolutionary strategy increases both flexibility and efficiency, while cultivating strong partnerships with buyers and retailers. Rubin further delves into the critical importance of staying on trend, the modern customer's 'buy now, wear now' mentality, and what the future holds for LolaLiza.

Navigating change

Rubin has been at the helm of LolaLiza for five and a half years, steering the company through significant strategic changes. "In this industry and as a smaller Belgian company, it is very important to be agile and to be able to react quickly. The fashion industry is undergoing rapid changes, and we must adapt not only to evolving customer preferences but also to new product demands," he explained.

Credits: LolaLiza

As CEO, Rubin navigates the day-to-day strategic adjustments while maintaining a long-term vision. "My role is to create a 'highway' for the company, guiding our team and partners towards our ultimate goals while adapting to the changing environment. Fashion today is like a rollercoaster, and having a clear vision of our market position and differentiators is crucial," he said. This foresight and adaptability have been central to LolaLiza’s resilience and success, especially during challenging economic periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintaining flexibility

LolaLiza distinguishes itself by offering an agile fashion model that includes the preparation of its items well in advance. "We build our collection before the season, which allows us to establish our brand identity while maintaining flexibility to adapt and respond to customer expectations," Rubin noted. This approach enables LolaLiza to remain agile and responsive to market changes, ensuring their collections are relevant and in demand. "We see ourselves as a trend-driven company, not a seasonal one."

Credits: LolaLiza

A key factor in LolaLiza's ability to deliver clothing quickly is its strategic approach to production. The brand produces 70 percent of its items in Europe or in bordering countries such as Morocco and Tunisia, which allows for shorter lead times and quicker turnaround. This proximity to their primary markets means LolaLiza can respond to trends and replenish stock rapidly. "Our partnering factories produce the items, which are then managed through our own in-house warehouse and logistics, including e-commerce," Rubin explained. The efficient production and logistics framework not only minimises overproduction and excess stock, but also allows LolaLiza to swiftly align with market trends. "Buyers and retailers can order today and have the products in their stores within a maximum of five days, reducing their risk and improving cash flow."

Wholesale 2.0: A revolutionary approach

LolaLiza's Wholesale 2.0 model exemplifies its commitment to adaptability and efficiency, fundamentally transforming how the brand collaborates with retailers. In addition to working with marketplaces such as Zalando and La Redoute, the brand also operates as a wholesaler. LolaLiza has expanded its distribution strategy to enable the brand to be present in multi-brand stores while maintaining its distinct identity. By partnering with Fashion Cloud, it provides retailers with the flexibility to order products on demand rather than six months in advance, drastically reducing the financial burden on retailers. "Most stores bet on the season's success by purchasing in advance, often resulting in overstock and markdowns if the season doesn’t perform well. Our model eliminates this risk, allowing stores to purchase what they need when they need it," Rubin explained.

Credits: LolaLiza

The Wholesale 2.0 model operates on a just-in-time basis, allowing retailers to place orders based on real-time data and immediate consumer demand. "We decided to share our success model with our partners, allowing them to buy from our stock whenever they want. This reduces their risk and improves cash flow," Rubin elaborated. With this concept, stores are always stocked with the latest trends, in line with the modern consumer's expectation of instant availability. "We have a continuous renewal. Your store will never look the same."

Additionally, LolaLiza offers the option for retailers to produce with them on a shorter cycle. Each week, the brand develops new products, and partners can choose to participate in the production process. Previous items can be ordered that have been out of stock, or new designs can be created. "We call it smart fashion—providing a smart answer to both customer and store needs. It's about offering trends and newness without the burden of long lead times and significant upfront investment," Rubin said.

The integration of digital and physical channels allows LolaLiza to maintain a cohesive brand experience. A robust online presence complements their physical stores, offering customers the convenience of shopping from anywhere while ensuring they can access LolaLiza's full range of products. Moreover, the LolaLiza app, available in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and France, provides a seamless shopping experience tailored to each country.

Credits: LolaLiza

Inclusivity in all life situations

Offering a diverse range of styles and sizes from 34 to 50, LolaLiza prides itself on its commitment to inclusivity. "Our fitting is inclusive, and we ensure our designs accommodate various body types," Rubin shared. Unlike many other fashion brands, LolaLiza does not segregate or create separate lines for larger sizes. Collections are designed to meet the varied needs of women in different daily situations, from professional attire and casual wear to standout pieces for special occasions. LolaLiza combines basics with more extravagant pieces, ensuring options for both versatile essentials and bold, trend-setting fashion.

Rubin noted, "We produce based on what people like and what is sold in other countries and at our competition." This inclusive approach enables LolaLiza to offer a variety of looks under one brand, that also resonates with younger and older demographics. By balancing wardrobe staples with unique fashion-forward pieces, LolaLiza helps every woman express her personality and feel confident and stylish, regardless of the occasion. LolaLiza's design process is deeply rooted in trend analysis and customer feedback. "Our design team stays curious and agile. We start with basics and small quantities of trend items, then adjust production based on real-time sales data."

Credits: LolaLiza

Building strong partnerships

LolaLiza's approach to partnership is rooted in mutual success and flexibility. By allowing retailers to order products as needed, the brand helps its partners manage inventory more effectively and minimise the financial risks of overstock. "The retailers working with us value adaptability and trendiness. They want trends, newness, constant rethinking, and a company that is still a humane size," Rubin explained. This clever fashion approach guarantees a constant updating of store stock, keeping the retail environment fresh and appealing to shoppers.

For potential buyers and retailers interested in partnering with LolaLiza, Yves Rasschaert is the point of contact for wholesale inquiries. He can be reached at yves.rasschaert@lolaliza.com.