Long Tall Sally acquired by Yours Clothing owner

British womenswear retailer Long Tall Sally has been acquired by AK Retail Holdings, the owner of womenswear brand Yours Clothing.

Long Tall Sally, which specialises in clothing for tall women, announced back in June that it would cease trading after 44 years citing the “very sudden and very profound impact” of Covid-19 on what was already difficult trading for the company.

The brand said at the time it would be closing in the coming months after having explored “every possible avenue” to continue operating.

Long Tall Sally acquired by owner of Yours Clothing

But an announcement on the brand’s website revealed it’s now been saved. “I’m delighted to let you know that a future has been secured for Long Tall Sally,” chief operating officer Alison Doherty said. “When we announced our closure back in June, we were heartbroken that Long Tall Sally would no longer exist but after weeks of negotiation, we're thrilled that the brand can now live on and our loyal customers can continue to enjoy the unique fit that’s so important to us all.”

Customers will able to continue shopping from Long Tall Sally’s site until 27 August. AK Retail Holdings, whose portfolio also includes brands BadRhino, Bump It Up Maternity and Yours London, will be taking over ownership of the Long Tall Sally brand on 1 September.

AK Retail Holdings owner and CEO Andrew Killingsworth said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring Long Tall Sally into our family of retailers. The brand is one we are proud to own and we look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogue with LTS customers, developing the offer and taking the brand to the next stage.”