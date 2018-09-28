Luxury footwear platform Martha Louisa throws in the towel

The online shop for luxury shoes, Martha Louisa, is giving up its business after only six months. The latest venture of MyTheresa founders Susanne and Christoph Botschen will stop operations at the end of the year.

Martha Louisa has already cancelled its orders for Spring/Summer 2019 and is still in negotiation with brands, the company said by email.

Sales development short of expectations

"We dared to do an exciting experiment, which we will discontinue at the end of the year”, said Christoph Botschen by email. “Sales development fell short of expectations. We are overwhelmed by the trust and commitment of our partners".

The German entrepreneurs Susanne and Christoph Botschen returned with Martha Louisa to the online retailing business after selling e-commerce platform mMyTheresa.com to the Neiman Marcus Group for 150 million euros in 2014. The website MarthaLouisa.com launched on March 15 and offered shoes from luxury brands as well as young designers.