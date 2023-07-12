Mango increases sales by 20 percent in first half of 2023

European fashion group Mango reported strong growth in the first half of the year, with a turnover of 1.451 billion euros, a 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year and a 30 percent increase compared to 2019.

This growth surpasses pre-pandemic figures, indicating a strong recovery. Mango's CEO, Toni Ruiz, attributes the positive results to the company's unique design and style, as well as its ambitious plan for international expansion. The launch of Capsule, a collection for women characterized by high-quality materials and exclusive garments, was well-received by customers. Mango's collaborations, such as the collection with Simon Miller and the renewal of Antoine Griezmann as the face of Mango Man, were also positively valued by customers.

Mango performed well in key markets such as Spain, the United States, Turkey, Italy, and India. The company plans to open more stores in Spain and Italy, aiming to exceed 90 stores in each country. In the United States, Mango aims to reach approximately 40 stores by 2024 and become one of its top five markets. Turkey and India are also strategic countries for Mango, with strong sales growth and plans for store expansions.

With over 2,615 stores worldwide and a growing online channel, Mango said it is strengthening its ecosystem of channels and partners. The company's sustainability efforts include joining the Textile Waste Management Association and supporting initiatives to protect the Mediterranean sea.

Commenting on the results, Mr Ruiz said in a statement: “our customers value Mango’s unique design proposal and style and we are currently engaged in an ambitious plan of international expansion, in order to continue inspiring the world with our passion for fashion and lifestyle Mango. The positive results in the first half of the year strengthen our business model and our ecosystem of various channels and partners.”