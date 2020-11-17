Manish Arora in liquidation

Manish Arora, once described as the John Galliano of India, is reportedly in liquidation. A report by the New York Times said the financially troubled brand was facing legal action from vendors and employees waiting for payment.

The ailing company parted ways with long-time business partner Deepak Bhagwani, who told the NYT that the brand’s French holding company went into liquidation in July.

A former creative director at Paco Rabanne, Arora was one of the first Indian designers to make an international impact at Paris Fashion Week. In the past he has collaborated with global brands including MAC Cosmetics, Reebok and Swatch.

Last month Arora told the New York Times in an email that there was “acute disappointment among all parties,” but declined to comment “on what went wrong given we are in liquidation and also the matter is in court.”

The company’s website was taken offline at the time of writing.