Map – EU countries where Brexit, terrorism and ‘Amazonisation’ hit fashion sales the most

FashionUnited has mapped out those countries in Europe which apparel retailers have suffered the most the consequences of terrorism, Brexit and the ‘Amazon effect’.

FashionUnited Business Intelligence has analysed the evolution of retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores over the first three quarters of 2016 and compared these data against that of the same period of 2015.

The result? A map showing how retailers in France, Belgium and the UK have been badly hit by the effects of terrorist attacks in Paris, Rouen, Nize, and Brussels as well as the early aftermaths of the impending exit of the UK from the European Union.

The map shows the change rate in percentage of retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores over the nine first months of 2016 and compared with the same period the year before.

Last but not least, FashionUnited looks into how the so-called ‘Amazonisation’ or’Amazon effect’is shaping the way consumers go on shopping in Europe.