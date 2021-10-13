Marchon and Lacoste renew global eyewear licensing deal

French fashion sports brand Lacoste has signed a long-term, multi-year renewal of its global eyewear licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear.

The renewal will see Marchon Eyewear, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses, designing, developing, producing, and distributing ophthalmic and sunglass collections under the Lacoste brand.

The two companies first became licensing partners in 2011. Since then, Lacoste eyewear has become increasingly involved in Lacoste’s partnerships and special projects, such as the launch of the Novak Djokovic and Roland Garros eyewear collections and the sponsoring of The Miami Open and Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournaments.

Catherine Spindler, chief brand officer of Lacoste, said in a statement: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Marchon, with whom we succeeded in developing strong collections in line with Lacoste’s DNA.

“Eyewear is an important category for our brand, which perfectly complements the Lacoste silhouette in terms of style, innovation and creativity. We have great ambitions in this category, where our fashion sport brand has a lot of potential.”

Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive of Marchon Eyewear, Inc, added: “We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with Lacoste. Lacoste represents a core pillar of our global Lifestyle portfolio, and we are confident that our teams will continue to create eyewear offerings that drive the Lacoste business forward.”

Lacoste eyewear is sold worldwide in select optical retailers, department and speciality stores, Lacoste boutiques and online at lacoste.com and eyeconic.com.