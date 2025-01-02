Marquee Brands acquires British heritage brand Laura Ashley

New York-based Marquee Brands, the brand accelerator and owner of 17 brands, including Ben Sherman, has acquired British fashion and lifestyle heritage brand Laura Ashley from global asset experts Gordon Brothers.

In a statement, Marquee Brands said the acquisition of Laura Ashley, known for its romantic English floral aesthetic and vintage-inspired motifs, would strengthen its global portfolio, as well as increase the retail value of the company’s portfolio to 4 billion US dollars.

Marquee Brands added that it will retain Laura Ashley’s UK-based team and use the strategic acquisition to expand its global footprint with the opening of its first European headquarters in London.

Laura Ashley homeware Credits: Laura Ashley

Heath Golden, chief executive of Marquee Brands, said: “Laura Ashley’s licensed business model and robust group of high-quality partners makes the brand a seamless addition to Marquee Brands. We are excited to harness the strong affinity for this iconic brand and drive expansion across new platforms and partnerships.

“With the existing UK team in place, we are primed and ready to leverage Laura Ashley’s seven-decade legacy to unlock its future potential as a full lifestyle brand innovating new products and categories, offering unique collaborations and engaging multi-generational audiences in key markets worldwide.”

Laura Ashley fashion Credits: Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley joins Marquee Brand's global portfolio

Laura Ashley, founded in 1953, currently operates in more than 200 lifestyle categories through a network of over 100 licensed partners with products available at thousands of points of sale in more than 80 countries, through leading wholesalers, best-in-class digital marketplaces, and over 150 branded retail locations globally.

Marquee Brands adds that it will leverage its global network to expand the British fashion brand’s presence, driving new business across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, EMEA and other key regions.

Laura Ashley lifestyle Credits: Laura Ashley

Tobias Nanda, head of brands at Gordon Brothers, added: “As a firm that actively invests in and revitalises iconic brands like Laura Ashley, we acquired the British heritage brand out of insolvency in 2020 and built a flexible, scalable licensing business and a global e-commerce presence over the last four years.

“We could not be prouder of Laura Ashley’s growth under Carolyn D’Angelo’s leadership, the former president of Laura Ashley, and know the brand is in the right hands for continued global growth under Marquee Brands’ leadership.”

Laura Ashley fashion Credits: Laura Ashley

The acquisition of Laura Ashley follows Marquee Brands bolstered its executive team with the appointments of Rachel Terrace as chief commercial and growth officer, John Hayes as chief financial officer, Joseph Zarro as chief business development officer and Natasha Fishman as chief marketing officer over the last year, to drive expansion, optimise operational efficiencies and support growth across its expanding portfolio.

Established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, Marquee Brands is a globally recognised brand owner, licensor, marketer and media company. Its brand portfolio is organised into three verticals - home and culinary, fashion and lifestyle and active and outdoor - and encompasses brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine and Body Glove.