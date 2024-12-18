Marquee Brands names Authentic executive as chief marketing officer

Marquee Brands, a brand owner, licensor, marketer, and media company, has named former Authentic executive Natasha Fishman its chief marketing officer.

Described as a “seasoned marketing and communications executive and visionary leader,” Fishman will Marquee Brands’ global marketing, creative and corporate communications teams.

Heath Golden, chief executive of Marquee Brands, said in a statement: “Natasha’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for Marquee Brands as we continue to scale and evolve.

“Her experience in building brand value and driving growth through thoughtful strategy and partnership will be integral to strengthening our market leadership and unlocking new opportunities across our global portfolio.”

With a proven track record in fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and media, Marquee said that Fishman was hired to advance the company’s industry position and enhance its diverse portfolio “through forward-thinking brand strategies aligned with corporate growth objectives” as the company looks to position itself as a global brand accelerator.

Marquee Brands, established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, manages a portfolio of consumer brands across culinary, fashion and lifestyle, and active and outdoor, including BCBG, Martha Stewart, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, and A Pea in The Pod.