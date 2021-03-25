Mastercard allegedly overcharged 46 million people in the UK

Mastercard is at the centre of a 14 billion pound class action suit for overcharging more than 46 million people over 16 years, according to court filed allegations.

The case is currently awaiting certification by the Competition Appeal Tribunal after the UK supreme court objected to proceeding last December. If found guilty, Mastercard would need to pay 300 pounds to each adult.

The appeal is being led by Walter Merricks, a former financial ombudsman, who will need to prove Mastercard’s domestic fees were illegal, and to quantify the costs passed on to consumers, said Reuters.

The long-running case is being filed on behalf of all individuals over 16 who were resident in the UK for at least three months between 1992 and 2008 and who bought an item or service from a UK business which accepted Mastercard.