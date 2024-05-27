Matches collapse among triggers of Vampire’s Wife demise

Just under a year on from settling what had been significant debt with the UK’s tax office, the Vampire’s Wife ultimately ended up shuttering just last week, with “upheaval in the wholesale market” being cited as the primary reason for ceasing operations.

Such a fate was only confirmed by a report by the Guardian, which noted that Matches, a luxury platform that experienced a surprising collapse into administration earlier this year, had been one of the Vampire’s Wife’s largest stockists.

As such, the independent retailer added to a growing list of victims of Matches’ demise, with both established and emerging brands alike owed hefty bills from the fallen e-tailer.

While debt may be one of the greater concerns for Matches itself, it has also left others attempting to regain what they can of normalcy and security.

Former Matches-stocked designer Roksanda, for example, announced its sale to The Brand Group earlier this month, stating that “recent volatile market conditions” had been behind the acquisition.

Matches had been rescued by British fashion conglomerate Frasers Group in late 2023, only to later close its doors after failing to secure profitability, resulting in administration.

Frasers then made the decision to buy back the intellectual property of the retailer, however the deal did not include any stock that Matches still had.