The Brand Group acquires British label Roksanda

London-based luxury womenswear brand Roksanda has been acquired by The Brand Group (TBG), a global consumer-driven brand development and operating business headed up by fashion entrepreneur and brand builder Damian Hopkins.

In a statement, TBG said that its acquisition of popular London Fashion Week label Roksanda is part of its new growth strategy to build brands on a global scale, and it will work with the British luxury brand to “reach new audiences while maintaining loyal customers”.

Hopkins, chief executive and co-founder of TBG, said: “I have long been an admirer of the Roksanda brand and her work, and we are thrilled to be partnering and securing the future of this iconic brand in its next chapter, whilst celebrating British luxury and supporting the impact that British creativity can have on the global stage.”

As part of the partnership, TBG said that Roksanda Ilincic, who founded her womenswear brand in 2005, would continue as creative director.

A Roksanda spokesperson added: “The Brand Group joins us as a valued partner at a time when Roksanda had been exploring new ways of operating in the existing luxury climate.

“The Brand Group team’s experience and intention to champion British creativity makes them natural partners and will help Roksanda maintain its position as a British luxury brand, nurture its existing loyal customer base, and support growth via new audiences.”

Before partnering with TBG, the contemporary womenswear label known for its feminine silhouettes and bold use of colour, had filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator due to what it called “recent volatile market conditions”.

Commenting on the acquisition, Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said: “This exciting new partnership will allow Roksanda to focus on long term sustainable growth through her lens of beautifully designed womenswear knowing that The Brand Group has the infrastructure and support to develop new markets and new categories.”

Several British designers, including Christopher Kane, Julien Macdonald, and footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood, have struggled in recent years and shut their labels due to the pandemic and Brexit.

TBG has offices in London and Hong Kong and aims to develop and grow “fashion and home brands on a global scale, with a proven track record of success across various disciplines.” Hopkins is also the chief executive and co-founder of Vivere, a contemporary clothing brand he founded with British fashion designer Savannah Miller in 2023.