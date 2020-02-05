Meet the sustainable ‘Mannequin of the Future’, by BONAMI

BONAMI is best known for creating artisanal, premium quality mannequins for the fashion industry. A Belgian family-run business, founded in 1987, BONAMI has dedicated themselves to perfecting their craft over the years, producing the highest quality mannequins while focusing on the intersection between fashion and trends. Offering both à la carte and tailored made mannequins, BONAMI produces all of its mannequins in-house. The design team begins with preliminary sketches and the initial creation process before moving onto prototyping and the final product - a rarity in today's fast-paced world. Using a blend of traditional artisanal crafts and modern techniques, like 3D printing BONAMI is able to build a variety of mannequins in different positions and styles, from plus-size and curvy figures to fashion-forward and artistic mannequins.

Ahead of Euroshop in Düsseldorf, one of the world's biggest trade fair for retail investment needs, BONAMI prepares to debut its latest innovation and most sustainable Mannequin to date - the Mannequin of the Future.

"We live in an ever-changing world, where people are influenced by a million things every day. But the purpose of a mannequin, which is to draw the customer into the store by showcasing their products in the best possible light, has not changed that much over the years" says Nico Bonami, Founder and Business Manager of BONAMI. Having the right mannequins to present a collection is of utmost importance to any retailer, as they need to convey the store's aesthetic, offer the perfect fit for the garments and successfully convey the brand's story to the customer. However, while most traditional mannequins are made from fibreglass or PVC, a lightweight plastic, the Mannequin of the Future from BONAMI is made from a durable, sustainable material that is 100 percent recyclable.

Developed in-house by BONAMI, this new thermoplastic is lightweight, yet strong, unbreakable and completely mouldable. It has less of an environmental impact than the more traditional materials used to make mannequins. "It is completely recyclable, yet incredibly sturdy and designed to be used season in and season out. The longer a mannequin lasts, the more sustainable it is." BONAMI spent years on research and development to create the ideal sustainable material for its latest mannequin collection, in order to ensure the new product would offer the same premium quality and longevity as their other mannequins. This new material sits in line with BONAMI's vision on sustainability and their next step in their ongoing sustainability development, which includes using green energy sources and waste management.

Nico Bonami: "We strongly believe that this Mannequin of the Future is a firm step to a more sustainable store"

In addition to developing a new, greener alternative material to make its mannequins, BONAMI has streamlined a new, clean production process in-house to manufacture their Mannequin of the Future, which reuses all waste, unlike traditional mannequin production methods. The Belgian company is set to continue investing in sustainable material options over the years and working to improve their production processes. "Sustainability means a lot to us at BONAMI - it's not just about material choice. We also look at our impact on the environment and the people we work with and their happiness."

Now BONAMI is inviting everyone to come and visit their stand at Euroshop in Düsseldorf to see the Mannequin of the Future collection in person. The stand will be made from recyclable materials, further highlighting the company's dedication to bringing about positive change in the industry. "Mannequins have a strong value within the fashion industry, but it is time we moved in another direction, with sustainable mannequins that match our company values," continues Bonami. "Committed to our DNA to develop excellent mannequins with a perfect fit, we are convinced to further help our fashion clients to shape their sustainable visual environment."

BONAMI is a Belgian-based family business which has become a leading player in the niche of high-end mannequins. Positioning themselves in the intersection of fashion and craftsmanship, their tagline is "Mannequins crafted for fashion." BONAMI designs its mannequins from scratch, from the first drawing to the prototype and the finishing of the Mannequin. Since 1987, BONAMI has been a renowned player in the international fashion scene, while remaining loyal to their BONAMI DNA. Excellent quality and a unique design with a perfect fit, trendy designs through responsible entrepreneurship is what differentiates them. Visit BONAMI at Euroshop, Düsseldorf, Hall 10, Stand A71.