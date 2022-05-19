Miss Pap and Little Mistress join Hirestreet resale platform

Womenswear brands Miss Pap and Little Mistress have been announced as the latest retailers to join UK rental platform, Hirestreet.

Customers will now be able to rent from the brand’s new season collections, including Miss Pap’s premium styles and sold-out looks from Little Mistress.

For its first-ever rental offer, Miss Pap will be offering pieces from its new collection, including occasionwear and mainline partywear edits.

Little Mistress’ collection features tailored co-ords, bridal and bridesmaid dresses and a selection of sold-out styles and new season items.

Both brands will be part of Hirestreet’s Bundles offer, which allows customers to rent three items for 30 days for 50 pounds, or four 14 days for 40 pounds.

“It is incredibly exciting to see more and more brands, especially those such as Miss Pap and Little Mistress which offer accessible, fashion-forward styles, joining the rental revolution,” said Hirestreet’s strategy lead, Rosie Hartman, in a release.

Hartman continued: “By launching on Hirestreet, with a range of outfits perfect for work, special occasions or more casual events, Miss Pap and Little Mistress are providing their customers with more sustainable solutions for all their fashion needs this summer season.”