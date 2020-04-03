Modesty fashion company The Modist shuts website, ceases operations

The Modest, once dubbed the Net-a-Porter of luxurious, modest fashion, has ceased operations and closed its e-commerce store.

The London and Dubai based company founded by Ghizlan Guenez announced on Thursday it would stop trading as it could not withstand the financial pressures caused by the impact of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, whilst our plans and position were quite different only weeks ago, the global pandemic crisis that hit the world shifted our position entirely and rendered our young business very vulnerable, which left us with no choice but to cease operating and close down,” Ghizlan Guenez said in a post on Instagram.

Launched in 2017, the premise of The Modest, while conservative, aimed to celebrate women’s choices and diversity. The offering of modesty fashion included longer sleeves, non-revealing necks, opaque blouses and calf-length skirts, curated from a mix of designer and luxury labels like Victoria Beckham and Haider Ackermann.

“I truly hope that this community continues the conversation on important values and that players in the fashion industry and beyond continue to carry the flag of what is important: inclusion, innovation, diversity, sustainability and all the other topics that are relevant today more than ever,” Guenez said.

Image: The Modist