Modexpress: Customized solutions and a personal approach to global fashion fulfilment

Fashion brands face unprecedented challenges today as the industry evolves increasingly rapidly, causing new complexities in logistics and supply chain management. Consumer demands for sustainability, diversity, and quick availability, alongside new legislations, put more pressure on brands to deliver quality, trend-driven, and unique products faster than ever before. This is why identifying the right fulfilment partner, like Modexpress, is crucial for thriving in this competitive and fluid environment.

Established in 1985 as a hanging garment transporter, Modexpress has grown into a leading international logistics and fulfilment provider for the fashion sector. Distinguishing itself by its keen understanding of fashion and footwear brands’ challenges, offering detailed, custom services that cater to specific brand needs. With experience serving numerous fashion brands, Modexpress adopts a personalized and customized approach to logistical challenges, ready to tackle the evolving fashion scene.

Customized solutions for every fashion and footwear brand

As one of the few companies specializing in fashion and footwear logistics, Modexpress utilizes its experience to provide comprehensive solutions. From its seven Dutch warehouses covering over 200,000 square meters, Modexpress runs a proprietary transport network, offering global support to fashion brands. Recognized for its tailored logistics solutions that support efficient omnichannel strategies, Modexpress solutions seamlessly integrate wholesale, retail, and e-commerce services to address the dynamic needs of the fashion industry.

“Together with our customers, we respond to a constantly changing market and shifting consumer needs,” says Niek Fransen, CEO of Modexpress. “Through our years of experience in fashion, we know the specific logistics needs and challenges fashion brands face during different growth phases. Whether it is a large e-commerce player or an exclusive brand expanding internationally, with our knowledge, we provide each of our clients with an approach tailored to their short- and long-term ambitions.”

Praised by its clients for its personalized services, including dedicated transportation to key European cities, express delivery options, and added-value services such as re-conditioning, labeling, and custom packaging, Modexpress is uniquely positioned to serve both national and international fashion brands. Building close and lasting relationships over the years, Modexpress’s warehouse network synergy offers unparalleled flexibility to its clients through its multi-user warehouse model. For example, the company can process up to 125,000 ecommerce items daily from its newest warehouse in Helmond, the Netherlands, which has an additional storage capacity of up to 5 million items. Completed building in 2023, this allows for scalability according to seasonal demands or market fluctuations, strongly focusing on automation to boost efficiency and precision.

Innovation and efficiency in warehousing and logistics

Modexpress is at the forefront of technological innovation in warehouse solutions. For example, its integration of RFID technology has revolutionized stock management by providing precise inventory control. Allowing for real-time tracking and management of stock levels this ensures optimal efficiency and responsiveness to market demands. Modexpress’s expertise in bonded warehouse operations and customs regulations also provides international brands with a seamless logistics experience within a comprehensive customs framework.

“We are an international player but with the service and personal approach of a family business,” points out Fransen. “We work from a vision based on a transparent and long-term relationship. Our fashion fulfilment services must strengthen the growth and success of our customers. This is evident with Profuomo, one of our leading partner brands, which started as a tie brand and began working with us after expanding its collection in 2012. Today, the brand has grown into a successful omnichannel menswear brand, and we oversee their entire logistics fulfilment process, including warehousing, transport, and re-conditioning.”

Able to respond to its clients' changing volumes and seasons, Modexpress manages hanging and flat-packed fashion items for ecommerce through its advanced pocket sorter technology. This unique system efficiently handles and buffers both types of goods for quick processing, including returns, making them ready for immediate resale. Designed to address the challenges of handling diverse inventory types simultaneously, this approach saves significant time and resources, particularly during peak periods.

A strategic partnership beyond logistics with Modexpress

“We stand out due to the customized solutions we offer clients because no brand is the same. For example, Theory came to us in 2020 after Brexit. In addition to handling all customs-related issues, we managed their fulfilment process across Europe. Delivery of clothes in perfect condition is also a priority for this client. Half the collection is transported and stored by us hanging for efficient processing at luxury department stores and their branded European stores.”

A strategic fulfilment partner dedicated to its client's success, Modexpress excels in its tailored solutions, ranging from efficient omnichannel distribution from a unified stock to its secure bonded warehouses and the reliability of its in-house transportation. These strengths highlight Modexpress's dedication to mastering fashion and footwear logistics through innovation, growth, and sustainability. Ready to drive ambition together, Modexpress is a true partner to all its customers.

