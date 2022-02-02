Mondottica announces company rebrand

Global eyewear brand Mondottica International Group has unveiled a “comprehensive” rebrand including a new monochrome logo, an eye avatar and a new house style using sans serif Gotham font.

The new brand identity will be used across all Mondottica collateral, explains the brand, and has been designed to reflect the growth in its licensed portfolio, which features lifestyle and fashion brands Vivienne Westwood, Anna Sui, Cath Kidston, Christian Lacroix, Hackett London, Joules, Karen Millen, Maje and Sandro.

Tony Pessok, chief executive officer at Mondottica, said in a statement: “Our refreshed Mondottica identity is a bold visual signifier of our position as one of the world’s most respected eyewear companies.

“We are a truly global company, partnering and being custodians of several of the world’s more exciting and successful fashion brands. We wanted our bold new branding to reflect this latest chapter in our history.”

To highlight the rebrand, Mondottica has upgraded and redesigned its digital platforms to help customers benefit from “a more complete buying experience,” as well as showcase its client brands and its services and offerings.

Mondottica has offices and operations in Hong Kong, London, Paris, Oyonnax, Molinges, Tokyo, Barcelona, Delhi, Moscow, New York, and Sydney.